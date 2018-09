Home Kentucky Firefighters Nearly Electrocuted While Battling Flames September 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Four volunteer firefighters were almost electrocuted while battling a fire at an abandoned house in Union County.

Authorities were called to the home in Uniontown around 2:00AM.

During the six hour battle, crews say the electrical service line to the house burned in half, falling into a large we yard where firefighters were working.

Authorities are calling the fire suspicious and the incident is under investigation.

