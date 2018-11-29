Firefighters Brace For Chilly Weather

Most people look forward to the holiday season without thinking about the potential dangers that come with it. Officials say they see an increase in emergency calls as more people start using space heaters, Christmas lights and fireplaces. That’s why local firefighters are taking part in some extra training.

Local fire officials say even though they hope for the best during the holidays, they have to be ready for anything.

One item many of us have in our homes this time of the year may pose the most significant fire risk.

Chief Steve Mitchell says, “Real Christmas trees that haven’t been watered properly dry out very quickly, especially if you’ve already got it this time of year. Very scary situation if a Christmas tree catches fire. It can go very quickly. It can involve a room in nothing flat. I mean just really quickly.”

Experts say to be sure to buy a space heater that turns off when it falls over. They also ask you to keep an eye on your candles. Be sure to keep your candles, heaters, and Christmas lights with exposed wires far from your Christmas tree.

