Firefighter Robert Doerr Laid to Rest

Friends, family, and the Evansville Fire Department all gathered to say their final farewells as Private Robert Doerr was laid to rest.

“And now Robbie has completed his task. His duties are done. He has given his best. For our brother and friend, his last alarm. He is going home.”

Gone but not forgotten.

“During his career, Robbie could be counted on to perform predictably, reliably, and with professionalism. His legacy of integrity is what the foundation of the fire department is built upon,” says Fire Chief Mike Connelly, Evansville Fire Department.

Private Robert Doerr served Evansville working as a firefighter for nearly three decades.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have been with Robbie since my very first assignment as a firefighter. I was privileged to have him as a mentor. Honored to work with him as a brother. But blessed to count him as a friend,” says Capt. Ben Pfeffer, Evansville Fire Department.

The beloved firefighter put others before himself and those who spoke shared stories about his ‘heart of gold.’

“His time served with us will not be in vain. We will always remember Robbie Doerr,” says Chief Connelly.

Along with family and friends, people from the Tri-State community came together to mourn the loss of their fallen brother.

“And to you firefighter Robert F. Doerr the second, one last order because you know how I love to give orders, and I know how you love to take them, take a break young man, you deserve it. Rest easy brother, we’ll take it from here,” says Dist. Chief Mike Dickinson, Evansville Fire Department.

Doerr was laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in a private burial following the service.

Doerr was shot to death outside his home in Evansville last Tuesday. His death has been ruled a homicide, but there are still no suspects.

