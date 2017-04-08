Firefighter Honored with Gravestone 90 Years after Death

It took ninety years but, thanks to his brothers and sisters in uniform, a fallen Evansville firefighter has a proper headstone.

Firefighter Andrew Gordon died on Christmas day in 1927. He died as a result of his injuries when a fire truck overturned at the intersection of Walnut street and Huston avenue and he was thrown from the fire truck.

Gordon’s story was lost to time until a new generation of firefighters learned he, among several others, had not been properly recognized for their sacrifice.

