Firearm Found in the Parking Lot at Castle High School
Authorities responded to Castle High School after a firearm was found in the parking lot last week. School officials say they contacted law enforcement when they saw a gun in the parking lot of the school. The school has a zero tolerance for weapons found on school property. This incident is still under investigation. The student who brought the gun is not allowed back to school until the investigation wraps up and disciplinary action is taken.