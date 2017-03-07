Home Indiana Firearm Found in the Parking Lot at Castle High School March 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Authorities responded to Castle High School after a firearm was found in the parking lot last week. School officials say they contacted law enforcement when they saw a gun in the parking lot of the school. The school has a zero tolerance for weapons found on school property. This incident is still under investigation. The student who brought the gun is not allowed back to school until the investigation wraps up and disciplinary action is taken.

Comments

comments