Emergency crews responded to one of their own this evening. A fire truck was reported flipped over in southern Knox County.

Around 6’oclock, Knox County Fire crews received a call about a fire truck that had flipped. This happened on the intersection of South 6th Street and Bandmill Road.

Please avoid this area as much as possible, while crews work to clean up the accident. We will release more information to you as it becomes available to us.

