Fire Station to Participate in Starlite Block Party in Henderson

The City of Henderson’s Fire Station No. 3 will participate in a Starlite Block Party on Saturday, May 20th. For the second-annual event, the Henderson Fire Department will make their fire units open for tours, and participants will be able to spray the fire hose.

The Block Party is set for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Starlite Drive just off of U.S. 60 East.

There will be numerous activities at this free event, including games, tours, demonstrations and giveaways. This event is designed to inform families about health care, financial institutions and public service organizations in the area.

Some of the businesses involved include Orthopaedic Associates, Deaconess Clinic Henderson, and Evansville Teacher’s Federal Credit Union.

