Home Indiana Evansville Fire Station in Evansville to Receive New Mattresses December 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville fire station will still be getting gifts even after Christmas.

On December 27th, 15 new Serta Mattresses will be delivered to Station 17 on 425 W. Mill Road at Kensington Avenue.

The mattresses are from Art Van Furniture, which opened earlier this year in Evansville. The gift is part of Art Van’s PureSleep 911 initiative.

“Evansville residents depend on courageous firefighters for their safety, and we want to help ensure these brave public servants receive the best rest possible while serving the community,” said Mike McCord, franchise owner and CEO of Art Van Evansville.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says firefighters can be prone to sleep deprivation on the job so the department is grateful for the donation.

Comments

comments