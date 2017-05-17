Fire Restoration Crews Working to Clean up Sportsmans

Fire restoration crews are hard at work, cleaning up Sportsman’s Grille and Billiards after last week’s fire. The bar owners hope to have a better understanding of the work that needs to be done, but they hope to reopen by the end of this week. One of the managers says they are thankful for all the community support they have received.

Last Wednesday, a fire broke out in a vent hood in the kitchen, forcing the bar to close while they clean up. No one was injured in the fire.

