Four Animals Die in Barn Fire in Posey County; Part of Highway 66 in Posey County Closed

A barn fire in Posey County has shut down parts of Highway 66.

Officials are reportedly working to open the Westbound lanes.

UPDATE:

Crews on scene say Highway 66 is blocked off for drivers between Damm Road and Section Line Road.

Drivers will need to find an alternative route in this area as officials work to bring the fire under control.

Fire crews on scene tell 44News a barn caught fire. Four animals died in the fire. Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Posey County Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a fire in Posey County.

A structure fire is reportedly in the 9400 block of Highway 66.

44News has a crew on the way to the scene, and will update this story as soon as more details are made available.

