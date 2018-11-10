Home Indiana Fire At Nail Salon Causes Restaurant Evacuation In Evansville November 10th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Evansville fire crews are on scenes at 5405 Pearl Drive investigating a fire at Pretty Nails Salon.

A call for a structure fire came in at approximately 8:08 p.m. tonight.

Evansville fire officials tell 44News the fire was put out when they arrived.

Smoke did cause moderate damage to the nail salon.

Buffalo Wild Wings was evacuated due to the fire, but there are no reported injuries.

44News has a crew on scene and will bring more information as it becomes available.

