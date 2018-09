Home Indiana Fire Reported in Mail Room at Alcoa September 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Fire crews were dispatched to Alcoa after a fire was reported in the mail room.

The call came in just after 10:30 this morning.

There are is no word of how severe the fire is or if there have been evacuations of the building.

44News has a crew heading to the scene now and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

