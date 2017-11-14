Home Kentucky Henderson Fire Prevention Team to Perform Star Wars Show at South Middle November 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

The Henderson County Fire Prevention Team will perform its Star Wars-themed show at South Middle School. The HFD Team will be using the theme to help educate students about fire prevention while entertaining them. The show is called “Empire Attacks the HFD”.

Darth Vader and his henchmen will kidnap Fire Chief Scott Foreman and Sparky, and the bad guys will take over the fire department.

The goal is to invite everyone from the community, and especially parents, who may have heard about the show and have never seen it.

The Fire Prevention Team is trying to teach students about what to do in case of a fire by finding creative, attention-grabbing ways to drill the points home.

This is free and open to the public and it will be at South Middle on Saturday, November 18th at 6:30 p.m.

