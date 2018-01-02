Fire Officials Investigating Hess Avenue Fire

Evansville Fire Department Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Hess Avenue near West Virginia Street. The fire started on the first floor but spread up to the roof.

At least four trucks were on the scene on Evansville’s west side. Fire officials were slim with the details but they do say no one was hurt as a result of the fire.

The landlord says she wasn’t sure what started the fire.

Evansville Fire Officials say investigators will continue to look into what caused the fire.



