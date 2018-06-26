Home Kentucky Fire Officials Investigating Cause of HON Building Fire June 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Firefighters are working to learn what sparked a fire in downtown Owensboro.

The fire started just after 6:30 Monday night at the former HON plant on Wing Avenue.

Crews on scene say propane tanks inside the building made the fire even worse.

Owensboro fire chief Steven Mitchell says the building was in the process of being demolished.

He also says he is frustrated about using taxpayer resources to battle the fire at a demolition site.

The investigation into the cause may take several days.

