Officials still looking into what caused that fire last week on Viehe Drive in McCutchanville. More investigation into the cause of the fire turning up more questions than answers, with authorities now calling the case unsolved as of Tuesday night. An inspector from the fire department had originally said an electrical short caused the blaze.

