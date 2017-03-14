Home Kentucky Fire Investigators Say Owensboro Warehouse To Be Torn Down March 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Officials say they are going to have to tear down a building that caught fire Monday morning in Owensboro. The fire happened at a warehouse in the 1500 block of West Ninth Street just before 11 a.m.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental. They say the warehouse was full of combustibles, and the fire quickly spread to the roof of the building.

Crews stayed into the evening, putting out hot spots. Someone was inside at the time of the fire, but made it out safely.

The building is owned by BME Exchange, LLC.

Comments

comments