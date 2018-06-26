Fire Investigation Underway in Owensboro

Officials are looking for the cause of a fire at an abandoned warehouse near downtown Owensboro. The fire started just after 6:30PM on Monday at the old “Hon Plant” on Wing Avenue.

Apparently, propane tanks that were inside the building erupted, which added to the flames.

Owensboro Fire Chief Steven Mitchell says the building was in the process of being demolished

Mitchell released a statement where he said that he is frustrated at the taxpayer recourses used to fight a fire at the demolition site, but also praised firefighters for their effectiveness in putting out the fire.

According to Mitchell, there will be a thorough investigation that may take several days.

