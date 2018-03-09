Home Indiana Evansville Fire at Grandview Towers Leaves One Person in Critical Condition March 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is fighting for his life tonight after a fire in a high rise apartment building. It happened at the Grandview Towers around 6 p.m. Friday.

Fire officials say the flames were contained to one unit on the eighth floor. They found one man inside he was not breathing and had no pulse.

Medics gave him CPR before taking him to Deaconess Midtown. He was in critical condition at last check.

Investigators say they’ve determined the fire was accidental.

