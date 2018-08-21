Home Kentucky Fire Fighters Battle Apartment Fire in Hopkins County August 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A fire broke out at the Quail Run Apartments in Hopkins County on the evening of August 21st.

Surrounding fire departments responded to the scene to put the blaze out.

According to a Facebook post from Mortons Gap Fire department, the assistance from surrounding departments and smoke detectors played a big role in putting out the fire and making sure individuals in the surrounding units escaped quickly.

There were no injuries from the incident, thought according to the Facebook post 4 apartment buildings were affected.

We will continue to give updates on this incident as we receive them.

Photos curtesy of Ladonna Kay Lee:





