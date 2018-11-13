Fire Engulfs Home In Warrick County

A woman was injured early Tuesday morning in a fire that destroyed a home in Warrick County.

Crews from multiple fire departments battled intense flames for hours in the 5200 block of Green Acres Drive. Dispatch confirmed the fire was under control at 6:30 a.m. but not yet tapped out. The home is off Old Plank Road, east of Chandler.

Officials said two people were inside the home when the fire started. One female was taken to St. Vincent with a possible broken ankle and minor burns to her face.

Firefighters said the home, garage, and a nearby vehicle were engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The fire was too dangerous to send anyone inside to fight the flames.

Officials also reported issues with low water pressure from hydrants in the area.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Crews are expected to be at the scene for much of the morning.

Stay with 44news for updates on this developing story.

