Fire Displaces Family in Evansville

A family is displaced after a fire destroys their home Sunday night. The fire took place in the 1400 block of Southeast Riverside Drive.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen and quickly moved to the front of the house. AMR and Red Cross were called to the scene.

Fire Investigator says, “We had one potential smoke inhalation and the other two are being looked at. I don’t believe they sustained injuries. No fire injuries.”

No serious injuries were reported. Officials say the blaze started as a grease fire.

