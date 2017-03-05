44News | Evansville, IN

Fire Displaces Family in Evansville

Fire Displaces Family in Evansville

March 5th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A family is displaced after a fire destroys their home Sunday night. The fire took place in the 1400 block of Southeast Riverside Drive.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen and quickly moved to the front of the house. AMR and Red Cross were called to the scene.

Fire Investigator says, “We had one potential smoke inhalation and the other two are being looked at. I don’t believe they sustained injuries. No fire injuries.”

No serious injuries were reported. Officials say the blaze started as a grease fire.

 

 

 

 

Bri Williams

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.