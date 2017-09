Evansville fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked a morning fire near 10th and Delaware.

The fire was called in around 9:15. Crews say when they arrived on the scene the house was fully involved in the fire. It took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Units on the scene say no one was in the home when they arrived and that the utilities to the house had been turned off.

The house is considered a loss.

