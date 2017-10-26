Home Indiana Evansville Fire Department Shares Tips For Staying Safe While Staying Warm October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Cooler weather is moving into the area this week, and many people turn to alternative heating measures. And with that people often use space heaters, but if they aren’t used properly they can be very dangerous.

Local fire officials are sharing some tips to use them safely. Keep your space heaters at least three feet away from any other object.

You should only have one space heater plugged into one outlet at a time, and never leave it unoccupied. Your best bet is to find one that has an automatic shut off.

EFD Charles Hertzberger said, “When you sleep at night, although we want it warm, that’s really a time we want to shut those off because they are not attended to at that time.”

Another thing to remember this time of year, make sure you smoke detectors are working.

Experts say, people have as little as two minutes to get out of a burning home, and smoke alarms can save your life.

