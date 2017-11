Crews from German Township Fire Department remain on scene of a two-story structure fire in the 5100 block of Mesker Park Drive in Vanderburgh County.

Firefighters arrived at the structure just past Noon and began to attack the fire inside the home. But, crews were called to leave the structure after it was feared of collapsing on them. No injuries reported at this time.

