Evansville firefighters say an early morning fire at Tennessee and Heidelbach may be arson.

The blaze started around 3:30.

According to police scanner traffic the structure was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. It took about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Officials say the house was vacant, and no injuries ere reported. They also say a house next door, which was also vacant, received minor damage.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

