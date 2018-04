Home Indiana Fire Crews Working To Save A Spencer County Landmark April 12th, 2018 Tommy Mason Indiana

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a local landmark in Spencer County. Dispatchers say the fire is at the Rockport Inn on South Third Street in Rockport. The Fire started just before 6:00 this morning.

The owner tells 44News she believes the fire started in the kitchen area, then spread throughout the building.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update information as it becomes available.

