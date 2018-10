Home Indiana Fire Crews Responding To House Fire In Evansville October 28th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Fire crews are investigating a house fire at 314 Harriet Street in Evansville. A call for a structure fire came in at approximately 7:58 p.m.

Flames were reportedly coming from the second floor of the home. According to Evansville Dispatch, there are no reported injuries.

44News has a crew on scene.

We will bring you more information on this story as we get information.

