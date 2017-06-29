Fire Crews Fight Same Fire Twice at Newburgh Home
Fire crews were called twice to the same location in Newburgh after hot spots were reported at a home. This happened in the 5000 block of East Sherwood Drive in Newburgh.
Dispatchers say the initial call came in around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. They say crews were on the scene for nearly three hours before leaving, and then returning a short time later, after the home’s resident reported hot spots on the roof of the garage.
There’s no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.