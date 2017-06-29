Home Indiana Fire Crews Fight Same Fire Twice at Newburgh Home June 29th, 2017 Melissa Schroeder Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Fire crews were called twice to the same location in Newburgh after hot spots were reported at a home. This happened in the 5000 block of East Sherwood Drive in Newburgh.

Dispatchers say the initial call came in around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. They say crews were on the scene for nearly three hours before leaving, and then returning a short time later, after the home’s resident reported hot spots on the roof of the garage.

There’s no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

