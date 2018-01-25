Home Indiana Crews Battle Barn Fire In Northern Warrick County January 25th, 2018 Tommy Mason Indiana

Several fire departments responded to a barn fire in northern Warrick County early this morning. According to dispatchers, the fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at a property along Elpers Road. Crews say about two dozen fire fighters battled the blaze, and it took about 30 minutes to put out. The barn and a truck parked inside were both destroyed. No injuries were reported, and a cause has not yet been determined. Stay with 44News for any updates on this story.

