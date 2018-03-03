Home Indiana Fire Claims One Life In Princeton March 3rd, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

The person who died in an overnight fire in Princeton has been identified as 38 year old Christopher Mellette of Princeton. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

One person is dead, two others are injured following an overnight fire in Princeton, Indiana.

None of the names of the victims have been released, but the fire occurred at a mobile home on Ash Street. The two victims who survived the fire have been taken to the hospital.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

