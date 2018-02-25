Home Kentucky Fire Chief Gives Safety Tips After Union County Drowning Death February 25th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

The Union County coroner confirms Joseph Lee Nally died from a drowning in Waverly, Kentucky Saturday night.

Neighbors at the scene say the area floods often, especially after a heavy rainfall.

The flood water had receded at 452 Hitesville road by Sunday. It’s where Union County fire chief Josh Millikan says 77 year-old Joseph Lee Nally was leaving his son’s home with his grandson around 9:30 Saturday night.

“We were dispatched originally for one person out of the vehicle, one person in the vehicle. Upon our arrival one was out of the vehicle was no where, we could not find the vehicle due to we had real high water and a real high current.”

Chief Millikan says the water was powerful enough to sweep his car away from the road.

“It took us several boats and a lot of time to locate the vehicle.”

So much water that the Union County Fire and Rescue called for extra help from the Henderson fire department.

Millikan says when rainfall falls fast, and quickly flooding roads, a lot of people don’t realize the power of the moving water on the roads.

“Flash flooding water especially is very powerful. Six inches of water will sweep a person away, 12 inches of water will swipe about any vehicle away.”

While this was the only water related death the department has responded to, they know the situation Saturday night could have been worse.

They want everyone to be safe in high water.

“First thing is to remove your seat belt, because you don’t want to get tangled up in that and not be able to get out. If it’s already submerged, your vehicle , if it’s not where you can get your windows down, or bust your windows out, otherwise a lot of places, Wal mart places, sell the hammers similar to what we use to bust car windows. That works very well if you kept one of them with you, you could bust your car window and get out that way and get on top of your vehicle.”

High water signs may not be posted for flash flooding, so chief Millikan says people should use good judgment and listen for flash food warnings.

