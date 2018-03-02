Home Indiana Fire Chief: Fire Intentionally Set At Boonville Home March 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Boonville fire officials confirm the fire that broke out at a vacant home, was intentionally set. Firefighters were called to the home on Thursday morning around 3:30. No one was home at the time of the fire. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this fire, you are asked to call Boonville Fire Department at 812-897-0280, or the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

There’s also a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

