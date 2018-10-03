Home Indiana Fire Causes Temporary Closure For Zack’s Diner October 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Gibson County crews battled a fire out at a Fort Branch diner.

The fire started around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Zack’s Diner in the 200 Block of Locust Street. According to employees, an electrical meter box was the cause of the fire.

There was minimal damage to the inside of the restaurant. There were no reports of any injuries.

Employees say an electrician is coming Thursday and is expected to be back open on Friday.

Zack’s Diner officials will provide updates on its Facebook page.

