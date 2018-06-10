44News | Evansville, IN

Fire Burns For More Than 24 Hours In Kentucky

Fire Burns For More Than 24 Hours In Kentucky

June 10th, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

More than 24 hours after it first sparked, a massive fire at a recycling plant in Kentucky is finally showing signs of winding down.

The blaze started at “Stuff Recycling” began at 4 PM yesterday, more than 100 firefighters were on scene at one point. Crews eventually had to start bringing in water from other counties to help fight the flames. But now a day, crews say they are mostly fighting hot spots.

Fire Officials estimate some 350,000 gallons of water have been used against the blaze, this fire is now under investigation.

Townsend Outlaw

More Posts - Website

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.