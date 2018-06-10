Home Kentucky Fire Burns For More Than 24 Hours In Kentucky June 10th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

More than 24 hours after it first sparked, a massive fire at a recycling plant in Kentucky is finally showing signs of winding down.

The blaze started at “Stuff Recycling” began at 4 PM yesterday, more than 100 firefighters were on scene at one point. Crews eventually had to start bringing in water from other counties to help fight the flames. But now a day, crews say they are mostly fighting hot spots.

Fire Officials estimate some 350,000 gallons of water have been used against the blaze, this fire is now under investigation.

