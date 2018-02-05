Fire Damages Patti’s 1880s Restaurant

A fire damages Patti’s 1880s Settlement restaurant Monday morning in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. A city worker confirmed the restaurant was on fire.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said everyone was OK.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking that drivers avoid downtown Grand Rivers and the area in and around the restaurant. These roads are closed due to the fire while crews fight the flames.

Several fire departments are assisting with the fire, but roads are expected to be closed for the next couple of hours.

There’s no word on what caused the fire or any reported injuries.

We will update information as it becomes available.

