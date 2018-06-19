Home Indiana Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Complex in Princeton June 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A fire broke out around 12:30PM this afternoon in the 1500 block of Brumfield Avenue at the Summerset West Apartments.

Two buildings suffered significant damage by the fire, and the two other buildings suffered some smoke damage.

The origin of the fire is not known at the time, and Princeton Fire crews are on scene to determine how it began.

No one was injured in the fire.

We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update you as details come in.

