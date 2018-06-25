Home Kentucky Fire Breaks Out at Old HON Industries Plant June 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro authorities fight a large fire at the old HON building near downtown. The fire started just after 6:30 p.m. Monday at the old HON Furniture plant.

Flames and heavy smoke filled the air as crews from several area departments were called in to assist. Authorities have closed Wing Ave. from the railroad tracks to 9th St.

Owensboro Fire Chief Steven Mitchell says the building was in the process of being demolished, and this isn’t the first time OFD has been called to the property. As part of bringing the building down crews have been using blow torches, so firefighters have responded to some small fires.

Authorities say they are not sure what started the fire tonight. HON industries closed the plant in 2009.



