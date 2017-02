Home Indiana Fire Breaks Out Near Toyota in Princeton February 24th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A Gibson County fire breaks out Friday afternoon at the Diversity Vuteq plant near the Toyota factory in Princeton.

The fire started around four in the afternoon and was quickly contained.

The exterior wall of the building has damage. The plant did not affect Toyota production.

Investigators are trying to find a cause of the incident.

