Fire at Vacant Home in Vincennes Sparks Investigation

State and local investigators are asking for community support in finding the person, or people, responsible for starting a fire at a vacant home in Vincennes, Indiana.

The Vincennes Fire Department responded to a fire in the morning of October 15th located at 124 East New Albany Ave. Investigators with the Vincennes Fire Department and Indiana State Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set.

No signs of anyone being in the house or any utilities being connected were found.

Anyone with information about this fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Callers may receive an award of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Callers are not required to provide their name.

