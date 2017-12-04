Find that Special Gift at Clementine’s Eclectic Gallery

Want to take a road trip, but don’t want to go to far?

It may surprise you to learn that historic New Harmony is home to some great activities, restaurants, and shops!

Today we’re making the quick trip to a place where books are king, and bargains are supreme.

We have a great number of high quality, scholarly types of books that we’re interested in.

We sell, mainly, what we kind of like!

We like books, we like sports, so I have vintage sports cards, vintage collectibles, vintage books. I’m getting into vintage children’s’ books, they’re really nice to try and collect. We got into the Oaxacan Mexican art, which is just fantastic, very colorful, a lot of fun. My wife found it when we were in Tucson, Arizona, one time; so we decided to start selling that. It’s really a lot of fun.

They also carry a few local authors you might recognize.

And the prices on some of these things are absolutely unbelievable!

Plus if you’re lucky, you get to meet the store mascot.

With all these non locals moving in and setting up shop, I just had to know…why New Harmony?

We decided on New Harmony because there’s just a wonderful serenity about it. The more you learn about New Harmony, and the history, the more you become attracted to it. They have wonderful events all during the year. It’s great for people who like art, music, and books, which is great since we sell books, and we also sell art. But what really attracted us here was the city itself, the town itself.

Bonus, if your kid likes books…they’ve got a fun little corner to settle in, while you shop.

Happy reading!

Clementine’s Eclectic Gallery is located in New Harmony at 516 South Main Street, and I’m not kidding, there are some major deals in there!



