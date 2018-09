Safety and security is a huge concern every year at the Fall Festival. Children can get lost amongst the large crowds of people.

To combat this, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will have free Find-a-Parent wristbands. Parents can find these wristbands at 11th and Franklin.

The wristbands have a place to print a cell phone number on the back in the event a child and caregiver gets separated.

