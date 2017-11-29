Home Kentucky Finalists Announced For Kentucky Superintendent Of The Year Award November 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

A Tri-State Superintendent is one of four finalists for the 2018 Kentucky Superintendent of the Year Award. Owensboro Superintendent, Dr. Nick Brake, was selected based on criteria, including leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement.

The other finalists include Dr. James Evans, Jr. in Lee County, Dr. Anthony Strong in Pendleton County, and Jon Ballard in Elizabethtown.

During Ballard’s time as superintendent in Elizabethtown Schools, he has seen College and Career Readiness scores rise from 66% to 89%.

Under Dr. Brake’s leadership OPS has seen enrollment grow over seven percent.

Since being named superintendent, Evans has led Lee County Schools’ rise to becoming a District of Distinction.

Strong has reduced the achievement gap with students who receive free or reduced lunch at Pendleton County Schools.

The Kentucky award winner will be announced Wednesday, December 6th. The winner will participate in the American Association of School Administrators’ (AASA) Superintendent of the Year Award program and be recognized nationally.

Whoever wins will receive a bronze eagle sculpture, a $2,500 scholarship for a senior in his district, a SOY ring, and travel reimbursement to the AASA National Conference on Education.

