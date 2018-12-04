Home Indiana Finalists for the 2019 Athena Awards Announced December 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Southwest Indiana Chamber reveals the finalists for the 2019 Athena Award. This award recognizes women leaders in the community.

The 2019 Athena Award finalists:

Gina Gibson – Executive Director at Evansville Christian Life Center

Mary Kessler – Dean of Education and Health Sciences at University of Evansville

Deena Laska Lewis – Founder and Choreographer at Children’s Center for Dance Education

Millie Marshall – President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana

Susan Parsons – CFO at Koch Enterprises

Carrie Roelle – Partner at Kahn, Dees, Donovan &Kahn, LLP

Athena International is a Chicago based nonprofit with the goal of supporting and honoring women in leadership roles.

Their message has spread to communities around the country. Now Chambers of Commerce submit local finalists for the award.

Southwest Indiana Chamber President and CEO Tara Barney says, “The Athena Award focuses on the way some of these women have an intuitive ability to be extraordinary leaders in the traditional fashion and in some of these nuanced spaces. So it’s a very well defined process that’s been around for a long time, and I think it demonstrates itself differently in different professions.”

The recipient of the 2019 Athena Award will be announced at a luncheon in February at Old National Events Plaza in Evansville.

