Final Push Underway For Newburgh Amphitheater Fundraising September 7th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana, Newburgh

Driving down French Island Trail in Newburgh is an experience many in the Tri-State have enjoyed. The scenic views of the Ohio River mixed with the historic buildings makes for a perfect stroll. Soon, a bit of the landscape could be shifting.

Newburgh Town Council President Leanna Hughes says the city has been growing in the arts. They could see an arts boom should an amphitheater be built along the French Island Trail.

The amphitheater has long been a dream for many in the community. The town’s best known band, The Old Dam Community Band, has wanted an amphitheater on the corner that’s east of the Old Lock and Dam building for 20 years.

A group of Newburgh stakeholders and members of the arts commission gathered for an event called Amp up the Amphitheater. They need to fundraise around $45,000 of their $250,000 goal. If they reach that number by fall they can apply for a matching grant. Should they get that grant, the amphitheater could become a reality.

