Castle Band Programs Receive Sudler Shield Award

The Castle Band Programs held their final presentation of the year on Tuesday night.

The programs were recognized with the John Phillip Sousa Foundation’s Sudler Shield Award. It honors programs that have attained a world class level of excellence. They were also awarded an International Recognition from the Foundation

The judges who handed out the honors were impressed by the caliber of the school’s musicians. All concert bands got together to perform “America the Beautiful”.

For the first time, this year saw the concert band was composed of 7 hundred middle and high school students.

