Final Forum For “Meet Your Legislators”

Elected officials and voters got one last chance to meet and discuss what’s happening in government. Dozens of people showed up for the final “Meet Your Legislators” event at Central Library in Evansville.

The forum provides voters an opportunity to meet one on one with state and local officials. Senator Jim Tomes, Senator Vaneeta Becker and Representative Ryan Hatfield listened to voters concerns and answered questions.

Senate Bill 309 that aims at solar energy was brought up during the discussion, the legislation covers a lot of different issues but the controversy is net metering. Representative Hatfield told the crowd he worked for nearly a month to get a better result for the solar industry.

Lauren Leslie



