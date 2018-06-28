Final Checks For ShrinersFest Airshow

Shrinersfest kicked off at 5 p.m. Thursday and there’s something for everyone this year. There are a few of these XREF Royal Airforce Tucano planes owned by civilians. Former military pilot Lee Leet bought one of the four British planes not marked for military use. Leet says it brings a unique experience to air show fans.

“There’s not a lot of turboprops on the airshow circuit so it’s you know pure fast jets or you know smaller unlimited for aerobatics so this is something that’s in the middle and there’s not a lot of them,” says Leet.

Soon Leet and his shorts Tucano will take to the skies of Evansville during the ShrinersFest airshow. Leet is a trick pilot on the side and owns his own software company.

The 30-plus-year veteran of the skies flies in a dozen air shows a year but it was the Hadi Shriners Mission that led him to Evansville.

“Everybody knows about the Shriners and doing stuff for the kids I got a 13 and 16-year-old so you know kids are kind of a special place for me so anytime we can do something and I get to go fly and have some fun at the same time and help some kids that’s a win-win,” says Leet.

As a reminder, attendees can catch Leet and his impressive plane during the airshow portion of Shrinersfest which is underway til 3 p.m. Saturday.

