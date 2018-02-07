Home Indiana Final Chapter For Book Nook In Newburgh February 7th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana, Newburgh

Like any good book, the story of Newburgh’s use bookstore Book Nook has a beginning, middle and end.

Back in January of 1998, Wynne Beck decided to buy a used bookstore. She was interested in meeting new customers and trading books and growing her inventory.

Starting with around 15,000 books, she eventually amassed more than 40,000 page turners. The increased inventory forced a move into the current Book Nook location right in the heart of downtown Newburgh.

After years of making connections and enriching the lives of thousands, Beck is retiring. She says that the building owner wants to repurpose the space, and she has no interest in moving.

The repurposing isn’t something new. Bookstores are becoming something of the past. Surveys show that people favor ordering books online, or just reading eBooks.

Wynne says after her last day, Wednesday, that she is tired. About 10 times more customers came in than usual. It was a mixture of first timers and regulars. People say they can’t turn down a good deal.

Of the 40,000 books, Beck believes she sold about 3,000 this week alone. The rest will go into storage.

As for the Book Nook space, Beck says that will turn into a wine and coffee bar.

