Home Indiana Evansville A Final Bid Farewell to Toys R Us June 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Friday was the last day for Toys R Us as stores closed for good in Evansville. There are 200 stores left in the U.S. and it has been selling everything including fixtures.

The chain filed for bankruptcy in September hoping to turn things around. However, in March after a poor holiday shopping season officials announced the stores were going out of business in the U.S.

